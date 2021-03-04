Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 10,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.