Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 4,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.