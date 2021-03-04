Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 4,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

