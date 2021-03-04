Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.84. 7,416,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,097,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

