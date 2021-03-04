Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

