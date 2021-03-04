Somerset Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises about 1.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

IYF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,764. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

