Somerset Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Somerset Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 407.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.