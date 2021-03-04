Somerset Group LLC Purchases 44,497 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.6% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 62,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 349,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

