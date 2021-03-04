SOMESING (SSX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.00 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $38.00 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

