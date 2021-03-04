Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Down 6.5%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $36.93. 5,682,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 3,040,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

