Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Sony comprises approximately 1.6% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

