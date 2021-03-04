SOTA Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $917,272.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $672,099.40 and $917,272.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00473868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00487065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052063 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

