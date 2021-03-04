Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 9,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

