South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of South Jersey Industries worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.