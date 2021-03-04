South State CORP. Acquires 5,845 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 489,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,258. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

