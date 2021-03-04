South State CORP. Buys 3,911 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

South State CORP. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day moving average is $182.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

