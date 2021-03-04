South State CORP. Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,697. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

