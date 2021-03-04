South State CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

South State CORP. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,174. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

