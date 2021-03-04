South State CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

HON stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.05. 77,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,077. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

