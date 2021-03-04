South State CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 493,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.