South State CORP. Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.02. 155,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,851. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

