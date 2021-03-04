South State CORP. Has $22.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. South State CORP. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 390,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

