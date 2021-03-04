South State CORP. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

South State CORP. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,479.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

