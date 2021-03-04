South State CORP. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $606.29. 62,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,026. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

