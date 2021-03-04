South State CORP. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $247.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.