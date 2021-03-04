South State CORP. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

South State CORP. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after buying an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after buying an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 2,471,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,338,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

