South State CORP. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,293. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.