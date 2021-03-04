South State CORP. Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

South State CORP. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,488,104. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.