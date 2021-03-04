South State CORP. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

South State CORP. cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 100,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,853. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

