South State CORP. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,068 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 1,373,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

