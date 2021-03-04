South State CORP. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South State CORP. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 285,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,164,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $18.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,030.11. The company had a trading volume of 122,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,725.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

