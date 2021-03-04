South State CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,740. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.52.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,671 shares of company stock worth $273,172. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.