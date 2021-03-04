South State CORP. Sells 1,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 33,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,451,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.73. 401,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

