South State CORP. Sells 1,389 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $732.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock valued at $391,410,282. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

