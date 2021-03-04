South State CORP. Sells 1,872 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $159.25. 163,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

