South State CORP. Sells 2,163 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 550,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,823,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 277,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.87. The stock had a trading volume of 540,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.