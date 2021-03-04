South State CORP. Sells 2,944 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

South State CORP. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.63. 227,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.60 and its 200-day moving average is $361.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.