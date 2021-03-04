South State CORP. Sells 3,294 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

South State CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.05. 65,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

