South State CORP. Sells 3,666 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

South State CORP. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.52. 367,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

