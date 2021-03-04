South State CORP. Sells 478 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South State CORP. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.85. The stock had a trading volume of 140,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

