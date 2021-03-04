South State CORP. Sells 76,868 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,868 shares during the period. South State CORP. owned approximately 0.11% of South State worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,544 shares of company stock worth $3,013,942 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. 25,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,097. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $85.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

