South State CORP. Sells 947 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

South State CORP. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 291,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.