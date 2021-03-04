South State CORP. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,403,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.36. 1,119,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

