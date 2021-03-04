Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) were down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 1,899,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,110,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 478,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,422,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

