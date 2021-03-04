Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,442 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 503,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.