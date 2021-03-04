Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

SWN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

