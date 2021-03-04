SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $75.21 million and $7.75 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00784116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,763,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,413,246,384 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.