SparkPoint (SRK) Achieves Market Cap of $75.20 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $75.20 million and $8.06 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,763,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,413,246,384 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

