SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.56% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $102,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $91.11 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

