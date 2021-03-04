SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Decreased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 2.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.