SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

XHE opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

